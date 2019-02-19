Erica and Lauren Koch consider the options presented for improvements to the SASCU Recreation Centre during an open house which gave the public a chance to voice their opinions for the centre’s future on Sunday, Feb. 10. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Letter: Salmon Arm rec centre plans premature

The city’s rec centre plan is a case of putting the cart before the horse.

Many of us weren’t informed or away last summer when a survey of the community’s citizens and user groups took place. This resulted in a rather skewed version of what we want for our indoor recreation and what we’re willing to pay for.

The two plan options presented to us on the city website reflect this in that only these are being given to us as choices: there was no option to choose neither.

As an architect, I’ve been involved with community based planning as a member and professional, assisting in the creation of the criteria that the designers were asked to work from. This all-inclusive process takes time, but eventually leads to the best result in that everyone was on side from the beginning. If we, as taxpayers, are being asked to foot the bill for $35 to $50 million, an in-depth survey needs to be done first.

Related: Salmon Arm gets look at new rec centre options

Related: Salmon Arm Council, Recreation Society seek input on facility upgrades

Putting aside these first proposals, we need to go back to the beginning and hire a professional survey company tasked to create an all-inclusive questionnaire. A group of widely diverse community members could assist this process with the professionals. Then the survey could be circulated through our property tax bills where the taxpayers could weigh in on their priorities. The survey could then become the basis of community meetings where more of us have a say, and all of us have a chance to come together and decide the issues.

As an aside, in talking with one of the architects at the presentation, I was surprised to hear about the lack of knowledge of the parking situation, a major design consideration. This just underscored my concerns.

Frank Bugala,

Architect

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Letter: Columnist on mark with pipelines

Just Posted

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

‘Bullet missed me by an inch’: Man recounts friend’s killing at Kamloops hotel

Penticton man witnessed Summerland resident Rex Gill’s murder in Kamloops

Dog dies in Kamloops RV fire

According to a fundraiser posted on social media, the cause of the fire was electrical

Manufactured home park proposed as affordable housing

Owner says 60-home park planned for Canoe has so far received approval from neighbours

Former Shuswap teacher remembered for staying true to beliefs

Celebration of life for Dr. Richard Zigler taking place Saturday, Feb. 23

Lynx slinks across Penticton street in broad daylight

A Facebook users captures a lynx on camera near Penticton

B.C. BUDGET: Income assistance raise still leaves many below poverty line

$50 per month increase included in funding for poverty and homelessness reduction

B.C. BUDGET: Indigenous communities promised billions from gambling

Extended family caregiver pay up 75 per cent to keep kids with relatives

B.C. BUDGET: New benefit increases family tax credits up to 96 per cent

BC Child Opportunity Benefit part of province’s efforts to reduce child poverty

B.C. BUDGET: Carbon tax boosts low-income credits, electric vehicle subsidies

Homeowners can get up to $14,000 for heating, insulation upgrades

B.C. man survives heart attack thanks to Facebook

A Princeton man suffered a heart attack while at an isolated property with no cell service

Highway 97 north of Summerland could be open by end of week

Detour in place as crews continue to clear rock slide and stabilize area

B.C. man sues Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party over trademark

Satinder Dhillon filed application for trademark same day Maxime Bernier announced the new party

New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium

Park board’s appeal reverses previous decision that found it had no right to implement a ban

Most Read