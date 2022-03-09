Letter: Salmon Arm resident put off by protest

While driving into into town on Saturday I came upon a large group of protesters.

I drove along 10th Avenue and stopped three times to ask the protesters, many waving Canadian flags, what was up?

I got a different answer every time.

One was protesting vaccines, one was protesting for freedom and the last group had a sign with the middle finger and Trudeau written on it.

The Trudeau flag didn’t seem appropriate to me as people like (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau and (B.C. Premier John) Horgan are men who are advised to tell the public what to do by medical personnel and their advisers.

Neither Horgan nor Trudeau have a license to practice medicine; they are only the messengers, advising the public what they are being told to say by people like (Chief Public Health Officer of Canada) Dr. Theresa Tram and (B.C. Health Officer) Dr. Bonnie Henry. So why not protest against them?

Can you imagine someone with a sign that said “middle finger” Dr. Bonnie?

In the future I hope the government has learned something from this and, should a similar situation arise, merely caution and make recommendations as to how they feel the public should react. If you don’t like it, don’t do it. But if you become sick and refuse to accept the recommendations then you pay for your medical expenses.

If the company you work for wants you to be vaccinated, then take it up with them and protest outside of your place of work, not on our public roads annoying the general public.

As for the lady protesting for freedom, move. I hear there are some good deals on houses in the Ukraine and Russia. Then talk to me about freedom.

Bob White,

Salmon Arm

newsroom@saobserver.net

