Drivers have been paying 116.9 cents per litre of regular gas in Salmon Arm, with the price being lower in neighbouring communities. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Letter: Salmon Arm saddled with higher gas prices

Writer notes drivers can once again fuel up for less in neighbouring communities

The SASSCC (Salmon Arm Service Station Coffee Cartel) must still be on a prolonged coffee break.

With Salmon Arm gas prices largely locked in at $116.9, to a high of $118.9 (last week), the city still clearly has the highest priced fuel in the entire Okanagan!

One does not have to go very far to find gas at $107.9 in Enderby (almost 10 cents per litre cheaper), and only $109.9 in Blind Bay and Tappen! Even our large cities in the Okanagan, like Kelowna and Kamloops, are only $113.9, with Armstrong and Vernon sitting at $108.9.

And we wonder why local people shop out of town – because, sadly, it actually pays them to do so!

Read more: Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Read more: Gas prices rising across the Okanagan, Shuswap

Ken Smith,

Blind Bay

Gas prices

