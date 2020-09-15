Letter: Salmon Arm saddled with higher gas prices

The SASSCC (Salmon Arm Service Station Coffee Cartel) must still be on a prolonged coffee break.
With Salmon Arm gas prices largely locked in at $116.9, to a high of $118.9 (last week), the city still clearly has the highest priced fuel in the entire Okanagan!
One does not have to go very far to find gas at $107.9 in Enderby (almost 10 cents per litre cheaper), and only $109.9 in Blind Bay and Tappen! Even our large cities in the Okanagan, like Kelowna and Kamloops, are only $113.9, with Armstrong and Vernon sitting at $108.9.
And we wonder why local people shop out of town – because, sadly, it actually pays them to do so!
Ken Smith,
Blind Bay