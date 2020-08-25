Letter: Salmon Arm senior fighting cancer grateful for helping hands

When watching television I noticed a commercial stating that falls are a major cause of injuries for seniors.

Well, I never strove to be a member of a statistic club like that, but it looks like I am one.

I am a senior and am quite weak as a result of my battle with cancer. I’ve had some real strange falls over the last three years. Once I go down, it’s a struggle to get back up.

I’m writing to tell those people who have stopped what they were doing and came rushing over to help me get up how grateful I am for your assistance and compassion.

It’s bad enough that I have a bunch of cuts and bruises, to say nothing about being embarrassed, but it shows me that we live in a truly compassionate, wonderful place, with very kind people.

I would like store keepers and such to take a look around their establishments and premises to see if there are any tripping hazards. It would help prevent many of these falls.

It’s no wonder I moved to this most wonderful town, it’s all about the nice people, and it’s no wonder we have a lot of seniors retiring here.

I’m so glad I choose to be a part of it all. Thank you Salmon Arm.

Bob White

