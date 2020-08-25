Letter: Salmon Arm senior fighting cancer grateful for helping hands

Writer prone to falling warmed by community support

When watching television I noticed a commercial stating that falls are a major cause of injuries for seniors.

Well, I never strove to be a member of a statistic club like that, but it looks like I am one.

I am a senior and am quite weak as a result of my battle with cancer. I’ve had some real strange falls over the last three years. Once I go down, it’s a struggle to get back up.

I’m writing to tell those people who have stopped what they were doing and came rushing over to help me get up how grateful I am for your assistance and compassion.

It’s bad enough that I have a bunch of cuts and bruises, to say nothing about being embarrassed, but it shows me that we live in a truly compassionate, wonderful place, with very kind people.

I would like store keepers and such to take a look around their establishments and premises to see if there are any tripping hazards. It would help prevent many of these falls.

It’s no wonder I moved to this most wonderful town, it’s all about the nice people, and it’s no wonder we have a lot of seniors retiring here.

I’m so glad I choose to be a part of it all. Thank you Salmon Arm.

Bob White

Read more: Column: A little thing I love about living in Salmon Arm

Read more: Salmon Arm named best community in B.C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Letter: Human activity around Shuswap Lake cause of increasing algae blooms

Just Posted

Letter: Salmon Arm senior fighting cancer grateful for helping hands

Writer prone to falling warmed by community support

Girls raise funds for crosswalk on busy Salmon Arm road

City council to wait for staff’s opinion on best way to improve safety

Morning Start: One in three divorce filings include the word “Facebook”

Your morning start for Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020

Water quality concerns drive Shuswap entrepreneur to create Sewllkwe Book

Adams Lake resident creates app to give public access to water system data

Masks to be mandatory at No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore

Requirement will begin on Aug. 29 at the Loblaw-owned grocery retailers

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

COVID-19 makes broader online access urgent, B.C. MLAs say

Colleges, universities face reduced tuition revenue

West Kelowna man convicted of violent rape faces new allegations

Jeremy Czechowski remains on bail as an appeal on his conviction is considered despite new charges

Patients celebrate B.C.’s ALS drug approval, but say more needs to be done

Patients, like Pitt Meadows’ Rob MacLean, still looking for better care from province

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

CAO biggest Lake Country earner and spender

Chief administrative officer has more than $10,000 in expenses, paid more than $275,000 for 2019

Kelowna resident stays a step ahead of his incurable cancer

Erwin Malzer is raising awareness and funds to find a cure during the fifth annual Kelowna Multiple Myeloma March

BC Wildfire Service continues suppression efforts on Christie Mountain blaze

The wildfire remains at 2,035.0 hectares in size

O’Toole pledges to fight for middle class, but ready if election is triggered

O’Toole wouldn’t say whether he will support the Liberal’s speech from the throne, which is set for Sept. 23

Most Read