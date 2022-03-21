Letter: Salmon Arm shopper suggests people continue wearing masks in drug stores

While in one of our local drug stores I noticed there were no shopping carts available, so I went to the till in the hopes of getting one from someone who was checking out.

As I waited for a woman to cash out with her cart, I noticed her coughing all over the cart. She wasn’t wearing a mask; neither was I.

I decided to not bother with her cart.

In the future, I think I’ll wear a mask in the drugstore. Many people who are in them are not well and perhaps asking everyone to wear a mask in a store such as this would be in the best interests of everyone. Maybe grocery stores as well with food handling.

Stores should also retrieve their carts from the parking lots and perhaps give them a quick wipe down.

Let’s not allow COVID-19 to make a comeback.

Bob White

newsroom@saobserver.net

