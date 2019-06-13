Letter: Salmon Arm student wants your support for school kitchen

Did you know that according to the 2015-16 Salmon Arm health data, only 48 per cent of Grade 7 students are getting five daily servings of fruits and vegetables?!

Recent studies show that when children prepare their own food it helps encourage them to increase their fruit and vegetable consumption.

That is why the students of South Canoe Outdoor Learning School are campaigning to get $100,000 so they can build a kitchen.

Our learning school is one of six schools in the running for a contest in which three schools will win $100,000.

The space and materials they have being using are insufficient for any large-scale cooking.

Things they would use it for include farm-to-school hot lunch, and programs in which the students prepare food with the seniors in the area.

The students love the idea of cooking the food they grew in the school garden, and even the kindergartners are no longer hesitant at the idea of eating vegetables.

So for the contest, vote each day until June 23 at bcaaplayhere.com to support our nomination.

Ida Newnes