Students Ida Newnes (letter author), Sylvie Turner, Juliana Turner and Tyler Long prepare hot lunch. (Photo submitted)

Letter: Salmon Arm student wants your support for school kitchen

Did you know that according to the 2015-16 Salmon Arm health data, only 48 per cent of Grade 7 students are getting five daily servings of fruits and vegetables?!

Recent studies show that when children prepare their own food it helps encourage them to increase their fruit and vegetable consumption.

That is why the students of South Canoe Outdoor Learning School are campaigning to get $100,000 so they can build a kitchen.

Read more: Votes needed by South Canoe School for BCAA Play Here funding

Read more: South Canoe students take science-focused secondary school tour

Read more: Bear and cubs spotted near South Canoe school

Our learning school is one of six schools in the running for a contest in which three schools will win $100,000.

The space and materials they have being using are insufficient for any large-scale cooking.

Things they would use it for include farm-to-school hot lunch, and programs in which the students prepare food with the seniors in the area.

The students love the idea of cooking the food they grew in the school garden, and even the kindergartners are no longer hesitant at the idea of eating vegetables.

So for the contest, vote each day until June 23 at bcaaplayhere.com to support our nomination.

Ida Newnes

Previous story
LETTER: Renewable energy options are cost-effective

Just Posted

Salmon Arm church will resume services at site of fatal shooting

Churchgoers to return to Salmon Church of Christ on June 16, two months after killing

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Expect a similar day tomorrow

Letter: Salmon Arm student wants your support for school kitchen

Did you know that according to the 2015-16 Salmon Arm health data,… Continue reading

51 out of work as Sicamous’ Waterway Houseboats shuts down

Cost of flood repairs blamed as company enters receivership, vacations booked now cancelled.

Small fire in Silver Creek storage shed quickly extinguished

At 8:47 p.m. crews arrived at the fire and by 8:55 p.m. it was completely extinguished

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Seventh Heaven: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 to win Stanley Cup

St. Louis captures first-ever NHL championship with Game 7 triumph

UPDATE: Armed standoff ends in Lake Country

Reports of police swarming mobile home

Parole board sets release rules for convicted Calgary child killer from B.C. prison

formerly known as Michael Douglas Sheets, has been serving a 14-and-a-half year sentence which will end in December

Jury selection starts for trial of U.S. man accused in 1987 murder of B.C. couple

Trial for cold case murders to see unprecedented ‘genetic genealogy’

From obesity to allergies, outdoor play is the best medicine for children

What is this fix-all simple solution? Playing outside.

Video released of man linked to kitten dumped in Victoria mall trash

Security camera footage captured a hunched over man who police want to speak with

B.C.’s defiant Maxim Cover Girl semi-finalist keeps her clothes on

Brandi Hansen wants Canadians to recognize talents, not just looks, as sexy

Medical service dog creates cause for concern at Penticton graduation

Hannah Macintyre was told her medical service dog, Coco, would not be allowed to attend the ceremony

Most Read