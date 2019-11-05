Letter: Salmon Arm treble clef a tribute to dedicated music, art and theatre teachers

Music and the arts bring us together and make for a healthy community

It was with great pride I watched the unveiling of the downtown musical staff where the old Askew’s sign once stood. Congratulations to Bill Laird and all the community people that made it happen.

One interesting fact not mentioned in the ceremony was that close to two dozen students from Salmon Arm have gone on to be professional dancers, musicians, actors, artists and vocalists. We owe this achievement to the dedicated music, art and theatre teachers we have had over the years.

As Bill said, music and the arts bring us together and make for a healthy community.

Jake Jacobson

