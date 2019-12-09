Letter: Salmon Arm’s mayor a class act

Writer grateful after response from Alan Harrison

I had an issue of concern with the City of Salmon Arm and eventually I had the courtesy of a phone call from Mayor Alan Harrison.

I have had the good privilege of talking with many politicians over the years and have to come to realize they are generally good people meaning well. After the mayor clarifying the issue for me much to my satisfaction, we continued on to have a nice chat. He’s a very down to earth personable man. Hard to believe he oversees a budget of more than $30 million dollars and gets paid peanuts.

Imagine what a CEO of a corporation would be paid for the same responsibilities. He does what he does for the good of the people of Salmon Arm, not for personal gain or ego.

We are lucky to have such an individual taking care of this most wonderful city.

Bob White

