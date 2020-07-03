Salmon Arm resident Bob White finds the city’s numerous four-way stops frustrating. (File photo)

Letter: Salmon Arm’s numerous four-way intersections frustrate

Writer remind drivers when to yield

Salmon Arm has far too many four-way stop intersections.

A main thoroughfare should be allowed to proceed without having to stop. The confusion that goes on at four-ways stops is so unnecessary and slows traffic. And the young people of today need to know that if they are turning left, and the car coming towards you is either going straight or making a right-hand turn then you need to yield to the other car.

The person turning left is always the one who needs to yield to everyone else. Also, c’mon people, use your turn signal lights.

Bob White

#Salmon Arm

Letter: Salmon Arm’s numerous four-way intersections frustrate

