Letter: Salmon Arm’s numerous four-way intersections frustrate

Salmon Arm has far too many four-way stop intersections.

A main thoroughfare should be allowed to proceed without having to stop. The confusion that goes on at four-ways stops is so unnecessary and slows traffic. And the young people of today need to know that if they are turning left, and the car coming towards you is either going straight or making a right-hand turn then you need to yield to the other car.

The person turning left is always the one who needs to yield to everyone else. Also, c’mon people, use your turn signal lights.

READ MORE: Navigating the perils of the four-way stop

READ MORE: Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Bob White

#Salmon Arm