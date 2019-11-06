Letter: Seniors Resource Centre capable of offering more

Loneliness is often the most felt emotion of senior citizens as they get older.

The absence of social interaction can lead to serious mental health and physical health consequences. Many speak of a fear of being alone or being lonely.

I am thankful for the Seniors Resource Centre and their programs such as Day Away and Lunch with Friends. They provide socializing, assorted activities and time spent with friends. Other programs include volunteers providing rides for shopping and to medical appointments, as well as calls to seniors unable to get out, to make sure they are okay. The volunteer co-ordinator informed me that with a bigger space, Day Away could accept more seniors into the program and Lunch with Friends could be held at the center. This would allow funds saved to go into other programs.

With more space, the Foot Care program could be held more than twice a week, providing space for more seniors to have their feet taken care of by a professional for a reasonable fee. The Senior Resource Centre also has a program called Monday Morning Market, where seniors within a certain distance are picked up by transit to shop at Downtown Askew’s. Unfortunately, this program can only service a limited number of seniors as there is a need for more HandyDARTs. This barely scrapes the surface on what the centre does for seniors. There are take home meals for $6.75, help with government forms, taxes and more.

With a larger space, more HandyDARTs, and more volunteers, the program times and capacities could be increased to help end the loneliness many senior citizens feel or fear. If you have some spare time, please consider spending it with the valued seniors of Salmon Arm. It is a lot of fun and they really appreciate it!

Bawne Booth

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

