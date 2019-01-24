Letter: Shuswap Lake General Hospital staff appreciated

I was in Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm for several days and I really wanted to say thank you to the kind and very caring nurses who looked after me while I was a patient. They were wonderful and I don’t know how they can do so much when they are so short-staffed.

I was very well looked after at all times and also very well fed. I really appreciated their care and thoughts. They work hard and long shifts.

I would think it was time to think about a bigger hospital with the growing population in this area.

Many thanks to some really good nurses and a good hospital.

We are lucky here.

Jean Halliwell

