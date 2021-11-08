Letter: Shuswap MLA criticized over lack of transparency

MLA Greg Kyllo’s recent column, The Importance of Freedom of Information (Salmon Arm Observer, Nov. 3, 2021) was astonishing given his refusal to be transparent when his decisions negatively affect constituents.

I asked Mr. Kyllo in June to clarify Liberal misinformation about a lack of COVID vaccines in Enderby. I asked him in July to explain his decision not to help Area F constituents address the public safety risks, private property destruction and environmental damage on the Shuswap River. I asked him in October why he supported the NDP’s Bill 21 rather than holding the government to account for this very poor piece of legislation. In each case Mr. Kyllo refused to respond or be transparent.

If Mr. Kyllo is correct that “democracy is based on trust and transparency,” then we don’t have real democratic representation in this riding. And this isn’t going to change until voters start electing politicians who are honest, hard working and respect democratic principles.

