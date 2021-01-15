Letter: Shuswap MLA’s concern for teachers ironic

Writer says now is not a time for partisan politicking

Greg Kyllo’s commentary in the January 13 paper is discouraging and indicative of the uncooperative attitude of the BC Liberals.

On one page we see Martha Wickett’s detailed coverage of the continuing low numbers of COVID-19 in B.C. and, kitty corner to it, Mr. Kyllo’s criticism of the B.C. Government’s Safe Schools Plan.

He starts out with comments about how other provinces are listening to the concerns of teachers; a rich comment from the government that dragged teachers through the courts for 14 years after tearing up their contracts. When did the BC Liberals ever listen to teachers?

Then he goes on to criticize B.C.’s reporting of covid cases when he knows they are reported in detail daily. A quick Google search shows every health authority reporting all school outbreaks by region.

As a member of the local school community, I know first hand that school staff vary in their concerns regarding covid safety. We take the precautions seriously and some feel it is enough while others do not.

The numbers show that Bonnie Henry and the government have done a stellar job of managing this Pandora’s box, and to date we remain below the per capita rates of the other large provinces (https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/world/canada/canada-coronavirus-cases.html).

This is not a time for partisan politicking Greg. Get behind the push to bring the province together.

Sylvia Lindgren

