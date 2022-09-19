Letter: Shuswap organization urges support for ‘climate sincere candidates’

Just in the past two weeks researchers have released two new urgent warnings about the increasingly dire consequences of climate change.

The World Meteorological Organization and the journal Science have raised concerns that if we don’t stop burning fossil fuels, we will be entering uncharted territory of destruction due to climate upheaval. This should be a call to action for all of us.

When we engage with the public, we often hear the question, “what can I do to advance climate action?”

There are many things we can act on, ranging from changes in eating preferences and buying habits, to activism, and raising awareness by talking to others about climate concerns and solutions. We all can fall into habits, some good and some not.

If we consciously see our day-to-day activities through the lens of reducing our impact on the planet, we may begin to change old habits and adopt a greater reverence for our world and all its inhabitants.

Protecting the environment and reducing our footprint on earth by living more sustainably honours the natural world, our friends, neighbours and future generations.

We can connect with nature, fly less, waste less, reuse, repurpose and recycle, ensure our homes are energy efficient, eat more plant-based foods, and buy locally grown organic food.

One important action, that many hesitate to do, is speak up to elected officials at all levels of government. Individually we can only do so much, and the rest of the heavy lifting must be done by governments through education, policy and regulation.

So, to tackle climate change we encourage you to change old habits, speak up, and use your vote to support climate sincere candidates. Even small changes can collectively make a big difference.

Julia Beatty,

Shuswap Climate Action Society

