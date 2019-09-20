Letter: Signs of oxygen depletion all around us

Writer considers effects of increased C02 levels

We are inundated with all things climate change, Green New Deal, and so on.

But I am really concerned about the very narrow tack being taken: CO2 is the (only? main?) villain?

Well, if we are so worried about CO2, why are we cutting down all our forests? They need this gas to live, and breathe out precious oxygen!

Here in the North Shuswap this morning I saw three fully-loaded logging trucks while going to Chase, and three more while coming back. All within the space of two hours. This goes on daily here. Sounds like our forest lungs are being ripped out all over B.C., and it isn’t creating those secondary and tertiary jobs because we seem to be exporting mainly raw logs.

Read more: Canadian high school science courses behind on climate change, says UBC study

Read more: Salmon Arm to join worldwide strikes for climate change

It could of course be that my geography professor years ago was right when he talked about cyclical climate change. For example, it is known that prior to every ice age came a strong warming period. Oops! Could it be that puny little us have no real effect on these momentous changes? After all, scientists are frequently wrong, but which ones?

No one talks about another effect of the rising CO2 levels, namely the relationship to oxygen. One writer back in the 1960’s did and said that if the proportion of oxygen to CO2 drops even minutely, our brains don’t work so well. When I mentioned it to my boss at the time he laughed and said, “We’ll just all go stupid together, ha,ha,ha!”

Am I the only one who sees the signs of that oxygen drop all around us?

Eva Lyman

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LETTER: Sources in cannabis cultivation story could be better balanced

Just Posted

Shuswap elementary school suspends operations due to ‘musty odour’

Arrangements made for affected Sicamous students to attend class in three other schools

Salmon Arm history in photos: Do you remember when?

Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village asks public to identify date photo was taken

Salmon Arm mall’s no-panhandling sign reported to be result of complaints

Bylaw moves homeless men to mall vicinity, city says they’re OK on sidewalk

Carnivorous praying mantis put to work in the Shuswap

Insects introduced to the region in the 1930s to control grasshoppers eating crops

Fewer than 250 caribou remain in Columbia Shuswap

Only one of four herds in region with stable population, still considered threatened

PHOTOS: Young protesters in B.C. and beyond demand climate change action

Many demonstaers were kids and teens who skipped school to take part

Walmart to quit selling e-cigarettes amid vaping backlash

U.S.’s largest retailer points to ‘growing’ complications in federal, state and local regulations

Column: Wildlife encounters in my own backyard

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Climate protesters temporarily shut down road in downtown Kelowna

Protesters are demanding politicans take action to stop climate change

Letter: Signs of oxygen depletion all around us

Writer considers effects of increased C02 levels

Security footage shows grab and go of cash in South Okanagan business break-in

Marla Black is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who broke into Winemaster

Vehicle taken by gunpoint in South Okanagan carjacking recovered

Penticton RCMP said the criminal investigation remains very active and ongoing

Former B.C. lifeguard gets house arrest for possession of child porn

Cees Vanderniet of Grand Forks will serve six months of house arrest, then two years’ probation

Crown alleges resentment of ex-wife drove Oak Bay father to kill his daughters

Patrick Weir alleged in his closing arguments that Andrew Berry is responsible for the deaths of his daughters

Most Read