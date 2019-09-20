Letter: Signs of oxygen depletion all around us

We are inundated with all things climate change, Green New Deal, and so on.

But I am really concerned about the very narrow tack being taken: CO2 is the (only? main?) villain?

Well, if we are so worried about CO2, why are we cutting down all our forests? They need this gas to live, and breathe out precious oxygen!

Here in the North Shuswap this morning I saw three fully-loaded logging trucks while going to Chase, and three more while coming back. All within the space of two hours. This goes on daily here. Sounds like our forest lungs are being ripped out all over B.C., and it isn’t creating those secondary and tertiary jobs because we seem to be exporting mainly raw logs.

It could of course be that my geography professor years ago was right when he talked about cyclical climate change. For example, it is known that prior to every ice age came a strong warming period. Oops! Could it be that puny little us have no real effect on these momentous changes? After all, scientists are frequently wrong, but which ones?

No one talks about another effect of the rising CO2 levels, namely the relationship to oxygen. One writer back in the 1960’s did and said that if the proportion of oxygen to CO2 drops even minutely, our brains don’t work so well. When I mentioned it to my boss at the time he laughed and said, “We’ll just all go stupid together, ha,ha,ha!”

Am I the only one who sees the signs of that oxygen drop all around us?

Eva Lyman

