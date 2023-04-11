Letter: South Canoe residents say neighbourhood not suited to proposed pet crematorium

“We are not prepared to have it 700 feet upwind of our home and garden.”

South Canoe residents Ernie and Sandy Scherck included this photo indicating the proposed location of the pet crematorium (white arrow) as viewed from 5570 20th Ave. NE, with a letter to city council opposing the location. (Photo contributed)

Re: proposed pet crematorium in South Canoe.

Adjacent property owners knew nothing of this proposal until Friday, March 24.

The proposal had already been unanimously approved for A-2 zoning, with the ALC submission to be voted on March 27. If it had been approved there would be no further public input.

We expressed our concerns, and council granted a deferral to April 24.

The Thurgoods have described the facility as a small animal crematorium.

However, in the ALC application, available to view on the city website, they state: “Yes in the long-term, we may be able to offer a livestock cremation service if the business is profitable. There are no current cremation services in our area.

“The nearest one is in Armstrong and Lake Country. The current companies do not do any livestock.

“My wife and I are both large animal veterinarians and have an interest in the livestock viability in the area.”

After the March 27 council meeting, the Thurgoods showed us their facility plans and indicated they were leaving room for a second 1,000 lb. unit. This does not sound like a small animal facility.

We have spoken to two operating pet crematoriums, both with years of experience.

They informed us there is some smoke, odour and noise no matter the unit size.

Smoke is due to the fat content of the carcasses and smoke discharge can range from 30 seconds to 15 minutes. The intermittent odour is due to residual carcass oils.

The noise created by fans is similar to a distant jet engine, and some type of equipment would be required to move 1,000 lbs.

We are not prepared to have it 700 feet upwind of our home and garden.

The prevailing winds are from the southwest.

The negative effect on surrounding South Canoe property values is also a concern.

We agree this region could use a pet crematorium, but South Canoe is not a suitable area.

Ernie & Sandy Scherck

