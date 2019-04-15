Letter: Stanley Cup playoffs an appreciated distraction

On Wednesday, April 10, I heard a spontaneous collective sigh of relief sweep across our grand land.

Canadians now have real reasons to passionately argue, mock, holler and cheer. The Stanley Cup playoffs are finally here. Justin Trudeau’s treachery, Andrew Sheer’s foolishness and Jagmeet Singh’s fantasies will now be overshadowed by the skills and heroics of our hockey-playing gladiators.

Watching extremely wealthy athletes, who are motivated by their childhood dreams of being on the team that captures the Stanley Cup, is an enjoyable distraction from the sordid reality of sleazy backroom politics.

Lloyd Atkins

Read more: No Canada: Nation’s Stanley Cup drought approaches 26 years

Read more: Two Stanley Cup rings stolen in Toronto

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter