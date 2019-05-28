Letter: Support jobs, not self check-out

Writer laments the ongoing push to automation

Re: Self Service, No Service in May 24, Shuswap Market News

I refuse to go to the self check-out counter just for the very reason I want to help people have jobs.

I’m retired and have nothing but time and will stand in line and when the line gets long enough the person at the till will eventually call for another tiller to open up. They will have six tills available but only a couple are open.

Too bad there are no longer car washes with actual people who would actually go in your car while it was going through the wash and clean the inside.

When I was a kid growing up in Ontario they actually used to deliver beer to my Dad.

POR (people on roll) is a driving corporate force, and management strives to get rid of workers, not so much always about wages but the cost of the benefits they have to pay. Corporations strive to be automated and have robots running the joint. Robots don’t need health care, lunch breaks, vacation or have families to support. Counting money is all that matters, people are just a drain on the rich getting richer.

Read more: Retail jobs put at risk by self-service technology, experts say

Read more: VIDEO: Shoppers like self-checkout lanes at the grocery store, survey suggests

Read more: Grocers transforming themselves to adapt to shifting consumer demands

Thank goodness newspapers are still in existence and I don’t have to join the masses in being obsessed with walking around looking at a cell phone. Look out, self-driving cars are coming so people can text away.

Whatever happened to walking around, and looking around and enjoying the day? I guess I am getting old – gonna go outside and smell the roses.

Bob White

