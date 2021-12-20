Letter: Support of Canoe four-way stop protest appreciated

Some Canoe residents are not happy with the new four-way stop installed at the intersection of 50th Street and 70th Avenue NE, but the city’s traffic safety committee determined the four-way stop is the best solution. (File photo)

A large thank-you to the people who showed up at the 4-way stop protest in Canoe in such inclement weather!

I also thank all the passersby that gave a thumbs up, a clap or a toot of their horn in support.

For those of you who could not make it because of the adverse weather conditions, you can still be heard by sending an email to the mayor and council at cityhall@salmonarm.ca, and/or jwilson@salmonarm.ca (she is the contact for traffic and safety). I encourage all concerned citizens to do this. Let them know how you feel.

I would also like to give a shout out to Public Works who made sure a plow came and plowed the hill and intersection right at 10 a.m. – the time the protest was scheduled to begin. It made it much safer for the protesters at the intersection.

Stig Keskinen

newsroom@saobserver.net

Letter to the Editor