Letter writer urges Canadians to display the nation’s flag in unity, not in protest on Canada Day. (File photo)

Letter: Take back Canadian flag for Canada Day

Writer urges Canadians to display nation’s flag in unity, not in protest

The occupation of Ottawa by the “freedom convoy” was a political protest.

I believe most citizens across Canada, regardless of their take on the convoy’s issues, were outraged with one of the consequences of this illegal hostage. Most Canadians felt both sadness and disgust towards the disrespectful use of our cherished Canadian flag. Consequently, even to this day, many folks are still hesitant to personally display a Canadian flag on their vehicle, for example, fearing that it might be viewed as a protest symbol rather than one of pride.

Throughout the years, the maple leaf has been a recognizable symbol that unites our country and its values – it represents who we are as a people. Yes, the Canadian flag has been tarnished by offensive protests. Let’s simply overthrow that tainted message and regain the proper usage of our flag. Now is the perfect time to collectively do so.

This Canada Day, July 1, calls for a thunderous show of appreciation for the country we live in. Get out there, display lots and lots of flags big and small: maple leaf hats, shirts, stickers, etc.

Let us celebrate Canada day/week with pride!

Marie-Paule Lacasse

