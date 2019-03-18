Letter: Teach Canadian Army to fix potholes instead of sending overseas

As the world mourns more senseless killings and tries to make deal with it, we need to look at this from a sociological position, rather than a psychological one—certainly not from a political right wing or racist ideal.

Look at what the governments of the world have created. The power houses of Russia, China and the U.S. have enough nukes to blow the world up into tiny little pieces a hundred times over. Can somebody explain to me why Canada has an army, navy and air force that we spend billions of dollars on? If any of the three powerhouses wanted to invade our country they could overtake us in mere minutes.

(But) why would they? Everybody I meet when I travel internationally seems to love and respect Canadians.

I have no problem with having a coast guard and a tolerant police force, but really, why do we have poverty and lousy seniors’ programs while the feds (spend) billion of dollars on jets and we have an army that has nothing to do.

How about teaching our army how to fix pot holes or promote private-sector employment that actually benefits society? Plant some trees or clean up the streets, grow something and contribute to Canada instead of going over to foreign countries who don’t need our help.

We need to mind and tend to our own business.

Bob White

