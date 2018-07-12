LETTER: Troy Mick says good-bye and thank you to Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Outgoing general manager expresses appreciation for everyone who has been involved with team

Dear Salmon Arm and the surrounding communities,

I am writing to express my appreciation to each and every Silverbacks player, staff member, volunteer, parent, billet, fan, sponsor and supporter for the last five years. It was such a pleasure to be part of the Silverbacks organization and to work and cheer along with all of you.

I will always cherish my time there, especially the friendships I made and the happy memories I’m left with. I met so many great people (too many to name), and words alone can’t describe my gratitude for their co-operation, assistance and friendliness.

Related: Salmon Arm Silverbacks reach deal to sell

I want to say, “Thank you, thank you” to everyone.

As I embark on this new chapter in my life, I will never forget the warm welcome fans gave me five years ago in the council chambers at Salmon Arm’s city hall, and I want you to know that Salmon Arm and the Silverbacks will forever have a piece of my heart no matter where I go.

Go ’Backs go!

Troy Mick

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter