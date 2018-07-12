LETTER: Trudea talks diversity while stifling it

The true North Strong and Free was celebrated in this very city and town on Canada Day. But is it really strong and free still? Many of the freedoms that Canadians enjoyed in the past are no longer guaranteed.

The verdict of the Supreme Court of Canada that lawyers graduating from the proposed law school, Trinity Western University, a private Christian institution, will not be accredited to practise law. The SCC argued that graduates from TWU would decrease diversity of the legal profession. Secularism trumps Christianity, even though the Charter of Rights and Freedoms protects freedom of religion. The court is imposing its own ideology.

The long-established Canada Summer Jobs program got hijacked by the Liberals. Applicants who want to hire students must agree with abortion and transgenderism. Churches and charities that serve the poor and disadvantaged are being denied funding because of their deeply held beliefs. Justin Trudeau’s insistence that abortion is a right under the charter is wrong. His father, founder of the charter, said that because the public is evenly divided, that favouring one side should not be enshrined in the charter.

It’s rather ironic that our Prime Minister insists that Canadians support diversity and inclusiveness, but chooses to exclude those he does not agree with his draconian agenda.

Freedoms to act upon deeply held beliefs are trampled upon by governments and the courts.

Hildegard Krieg

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

