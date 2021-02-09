Letter: Trudeau’s claims about securing of vaccines difficult to believe

Writer says he wouldn’t by a used vehicle from Canada’s prime minister

If you asked me if I would buy a used car from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, I would reply with a resounding, “No!”

You see, I would be afraid he’d show me a 2021 sedan and refer to it as a low mileage, highly discounted demonstrator model. Then, with one of his smarmy, sunny-ways smiles, he would say it had only been driven once, and that had been to a local church.

Later, I would discover the brand-new model had been re-painted. Then I would learn it had been stolen from the car lot, used as a getaway car in a failed bank robbery and the police pursuit ended when the robbers crashed into a church.

Whenever I see Trudeau on TV speaking his half-truths about what a tremendous job he has done in securing COVID vaccines for Canadians, I can’t click the remote fast enough.

Lloyd Atkins

