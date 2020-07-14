Letter: Unmasked faces plentiful at Salmon Arm stores

Writer concerned residents, businesses have reverted to “old normal” too soon

Are we trying to out-do Kelowna?

On Monday, July 13, as I set out on my twice-per-week shopping sortie at noon. I was dressed in my usual octogenarian survival outfit as a retired proctologist complete with gloves and mask.

I fully expected to be but one of many masked shoppers, but was surprised to see how things have changed since Canada Day at our local malls as absolutely nobody was masked or following Dr. Henry’s instructions, and there were crowds of summer folks ages 6 to 60 in the parking lots and stores disregarding even the most basic self-distancing protocols.

What happened? Did I miss the latest memo from Dr. Henry?

Or are we trying to replace Kelowna as the top news item in the province when it comes to common sense and the spread of COVID-19?

READ MORE: Two positive COVID-19 cases at Oliver farm

READ MORE: One in five businesses face tough choices if COVID-19 lasts more than six months

Where were those who greeted you last week at various store entrances spraying you and the carts with hand sanitizer and counting every shopper? And where the heck were their masks?

It was as if I had entered some kind of time machine and stepped out of my car in Florida! And we all know where their numbers are going.

If you feel that we have reverted to the ‘old normal’ when it comes to this pandemic, way too soon, I urge you to contact Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison or the Interior Health COVID-19 specialists and remind them that we are not out of the woods yet – not by a long shot.

How many urgent-care beds do we have at the Salmon Arm hospital?

Paul Burrows,

Salmon Arm Common Sense Society

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Letter: Ways around use of plastic shopping bags

Just Posted

Letter: Unmasked faces plentiful at Salmon Arm stores

Writer concerned residents, businesses have reverted to “old normal” too soon

Hitchhiker with metal pipe prompts RCMP to close of Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Police respond to report of man who pointed what was believed to be a rifle at passing driver

Salmon Arm Canadian Cancer Society office, B.C.’s first, closes doors after eight decades

Volunteers see the closure as a big loss for the community

Morning Start: Big Bertha is the oldest cow to ever live

Your morning start for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Accused in suspected Shuswap home invasion faces additional charges

One of men charged in Dec. 28 incident faces four counts from two weeks earlier

Sources say Canada, U.S. likely to extend mutual travel ban into late August

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted at the possibility after a phone call with U.S. President

Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Summerland home

Family says nothing like this has happened since they moved to Summerland in 1980s

‘We know people are going to come to Kelowna’: Mayor addresses COVID-19 cluster

The mayor said people need to continue following the advice of the medical health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry

Letter: Waiting for prime minister to take position on Huawei 5G network

Writer dissatisfied with Justin Trudeau’s apology for unethical behaviour

City of Kelowna to hold funds for 2023 Memorial Cup bid

$135,000 of the city’s initial $225,000 commitment to the tournament will be held for a future bid

Oliver cherry farm allowed to continue operating following positive COVID-19 cases

Interior Health not concerned about health risk to individuals consuming products from farm

Vernon Search and Rescue aids injured Okanagan Rail Trail cyclist

Group’s Utility Terrain Vehicle proving to be a valuable asset on the popular trail

Canadians torn on scaling back COVID-19 benefits to save money: poll

Of those surveyed, 78 per cent said they were worried about the size of the deficit

Summerland approves solar project

Despite community opposition, council voted 4-3 for Cartwright Mountain location

Most Read