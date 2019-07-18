Letter: Vote or referendum needed on CSRD Area D building inspection

I attended the Columbia Shuswap Regional District meeting held in the Silver Creek community hall on July 16, regarding building inspection that is being imposed on Area D residents in the spring of 2020.

A very large turnout at the meeting voiced their concerns regarding the heavy-handed tactics being used by the CSRD in deciding the matter.

Many of those in attendance voiced strong concern and opposition to the CSRD’s ramrod tactics. Their concern was that their input was being ignored, and those in attendance insisted the important matter of building inspections must be endorsed or rejected by a vote or a referendum on this controversial issue.

As a resident of Area D, I urge the CSRD to revisit their decision to arbitrarily impose this requirement and allow the residents to decide via referendum or a vote on the matter.

Read more: CSRD increases building inspections in the Shuswap

Read more: Building inspection to roll out in March for South Shuswap

Read more: Building inspection to expand

Barry Campbell

Salmon Valley