Letter: Voter alienated by pressure to vote strategically

Like any progressive voter I went into this federal election open to the idea that a strategic vote in our riding may be what was necessary to attain the long-term goal of a country which makes us proud.

This isn’t a new situation we find ourselves in. Progressives don’t need to be taught about or reminded about strategic voting; it is as old as our archaic electoral system – one that I might remind voters we find ourselves in again because of the Trudeau government.

Never before though have I seen the concept shoved down our throats so aggressively and in such an arrogant manner as it has been this election, particularly in the North Okanagan-Shuswap race. If their true goal is to unite the left (as they say it is) I would caution Ms. Derkaz and her supporters to spend the remaining campaign days earning our vote rather than strong-arming us.

I, for one, have not seen nearly the amount of contrition required to atone for the depths of my disappointment over the last four years. Do you forget that many of us voted strategically last time and arguably propped up your Liberal majority in hopes of serious change? What thanks did we get? Another “first past the post” election? A pipeline? Back-to-work legislation? Two female cabinet ministers dragged through the mud?

As the saying goes, fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.

I am no fool and, make no mistake, if a Conservative is elected again in North Okanagan-Shuswap, that’s on you, not me. A vote, strategic or not, is still earned by the candidate and the campaign.

My progressive values don’t owe you or anyone else my vote and shame on you for trying to extort me into compromising them.

Kristine Wickner

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

