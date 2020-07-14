Letter: Waiting for prime minister to take position on Huawei 5G network

Writer dissatisfied with Justin Trudeau’s apology for unethical behaviour

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shown he has no qualms about carelessly running up a mountain of federal debt. Furthermore, he has the audacity to look directly into a camera and hypocritically apologize to Canadians for his unconscionable breaches of ethical behaviour.

Does Trudeau have the guts to tell the despotic government of China that his Liberal government will not allow Huawei to infiltrate Canada’s telecommunication networks with their 5G technology?

I’ll be watching to see how he dances around this issue.

READ MORE: Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from WE decision

READ MORE: Feds should have put $900M into Canada Summer Jobs program: Opposition

Lloyd Atkins

Justin Trudeau

