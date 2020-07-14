Letter: Waiting for prime minister to take position on Huawei 5G network

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shown he has no qualms about carelessly running up a mountain of federal debt. Furthermore, he has the audacity to look directly into a camera and hypocritically apologize to Canadians for his unconscionable breaches of ethical behaviour.

Does Trudeau have the guts to tell the despotic government of China that his Liberal government will not allow Huawei to infiltrate Canada’s telecommunication networks with their 5G technology?

I’ll be watching to see how he dances around this issue.

Lloyd Atkins

