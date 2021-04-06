Email letters to the editor to newsroom@saobserver.net. (File image)

Letter: Watch how politicians are spending your money

Writer suggests politicians live in different reality from those struggling to pay rent

I hope that people are taking notes as to the behavior of our elected officials, primarily provincial and federal politicians, for when we go to any more elections. How they have responded and performed at these most difficult of times shows who really knows how to manage taking care of us and, in particular, how they are spending out tax dollars.

It’s so easy for the prime minister and his gang to just keep writing cheques with reckless abandonment, knowing they will never have to be held responsible or worry about paying off a debt they continue to increase. They would never behave like this if it was their personal money.

The fact that all governments are in debt for billions of dollars is meaningless to those trying to figure out how to pay rent, or manage to pay a mortgage. I can’t go to the bank and just demand more money and add it to my debt owing. There’s no bank manager that can tell the feds they can’t have any more money. Makes me wonder if all future politicians should have a resume that shows they understand something about money?

The first politician I hear who speaks about cutting the size of government will get my vote. The more civil servants we have, the worse off we are.

Let’s just have the government take care of our health, educate our kids and fix the potholes. Slash everything in half, including our taxes. Get rid of so much useless government like the senate, make the politicians be at work most of the time like the working public is, quit giving tons of money to foreign countries – money we have to borrow.

Problem is that if we were to hold the elected to some sort of accountability, nobody would want to run without all their perks.

Bob White

BC governmentJustin Trudeau

Most Read