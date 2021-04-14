The Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating a Saturday, April 10 gathering at Blackburn Park for provincial health order violations. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Letter: We should be working together, not against each other

Writer disappointed by silence of political leaders regarding weekend rally/demonstration

This weekend a rally took place for what was promoted on the surface as a seed swap and food security rally, but clearly proved to be more about discussing masks and “experimental jabs.”

Attendance estimates range from 200 on the low end to more than 350 on the high end, in a time where we are encouraged to meet in groups of no more than 10 people. These are to be the same trusted 10 each time.

There are so many people doing their best to follow the provincial health orders, staying at home, not visiting friends or family, missing a family trip for the second year in a row, so that we can keep our numbers low and so that we can work towards fully opening our economy. But, there is STILL a growing number of people who are blatantly defying the rules and promoting toxic rhetoric that is sounding very similar to some of our Republican neighbors to the south.

A member of our community, who chose to document the rally as part of the free media, was harassed and threatened for being there and was called out for wearing a mask saying she didn’t belong. This is not what we need to be promoting in our community, this is not how we come together in a time of crisis for the betterment of society.

Read more: Shuswap Middle School parents notified of potential COVID-19 exposure

Read more: Suspicion of ‘fake news media’ makes rally uncomfortable for Salmon Arm event photographer

Where are our community leaders right now? Our city council, our mayor, our MP, and our MLA need to step up and start doing something about these demonstrations. Our leaders need to speak out against the people that are putting the rest of us at risk. The orders of our Provincial Health Officer need to be enforced by bylaw and the RCMP. There were several RCMP in attendance to ensure the peace was kept, but they did not act on the safety violations of each person in attendance. The safety of our community is at risk when massive groups of people get together — potentially exposing themselves to the virus, and continuing to visit our shops, restaurants, malls and grocery stores with little regard to the others that are following the rules.

The common ground we can all meet on – regardless of which side of science you choose to stand on – is that we want to be able to go to a restaurant with no restrictions, we want our economy to open up and we want businesses to be able to run again. We want to see friends, we want to see family and we want to go on trips again. This will never happen if we can’t follow a few simple rules to get us through this.

Many of us are trying to do the right thing; it’s a profound disappointment that I can’t say the same for more.

Shelley Desautels

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Letter: Two high school option for Salmon Arm will create ‘have, have not’ situation

Just Posted

Somewhere in the pack being celebrated by his teammates is Vernon Vipers forward Zack Tonelli, who scored in overtime Wednesday afternoon, April 14, to give the Snakes a 6-5 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in B.C. Hockey League pod play at Kal Tire Place. (Liza Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers bite Salmon Arm Silverbacks in OT

Snakes blow 5-3 third-period lead, rally in extra time for 6-5 pod play result over rivals

North Canoe Elementary. (Google image)
Positive COVID-19 test confirmed at Salmon Arm elementary school

North Canoe Elementary second school to report potential exposure date of April 8

The Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating a Saturday, April 10 gathering at Blackburn Park for provincial health order violations. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Letter: We should be working together, not against each other

Writer disappointed by silence of political leaders regarding weekend rally/demonstration

(Pexels photo)
Okanagan film boom owes to industry’s strong pandemic response: Sandhu

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu lauded the local film industry’s adaptation to the pandemic

The District of Sicamous is helping spring cleaning by collecting yard waste and scrap metal in early May. (Pixabay Image)
Sicamous offers curbside pickups to help spring cleaning

Yard waste and scrap metal are being collected on May 3 and 4

Arlene Howe holds up a picture of her son, Steven, at a memorial event for drug overdose victims and their families at Kelowna’s Rotary Beach Park on April 14. Steven died of an overdose at the age of 32 on Jan. 31, 2015. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News) Moms Stop the Harm members placed crosses Wednesday morning, April 14, on Rotary Beach in memory of children lost to drug overdoses. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)
Kelowna mothers remember children lost to the opioid crisis

It has been five years since illicit drug deaths was announced a public health emergency

(Government of Canada)
Liberal MP caught stark naked during House of Commons video conference

William Amos, in Quebec, appeared on the screens of his fellow members of Parliament completely naked

New parking meters have been installed on Main Street, Ellis Street, Front Street, Nanaimo Avenue and Padmore Avenue in Penticton. (City of Penticton photo)
Pay parking now in effect in downtown Penticton

A spot downtown will now cost you $2 per hour

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to 1,168 Wednesday, nearly 400 in hospital

Now 120 coronavirus patients in intensive care, six more deaths

Moss covered branches are seen in the Avatar Old Growth Forest near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, B.C. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. blockades aimed at protecting old-growth forests reveal First Nation split

Two Pacheedaht chiefs say they’re ‘concerned about the increasing polarization over forestry activities’ in the territory

Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department, photo from Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page The Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department. (Facebook)
South Okanagan fire crews battle two blazes one-after-another

The two fires were likely caused by discarded cigarettes according to the fire department

Richmond RCMP Chief Superintendent Will Ng said, in March, the force received a stand-out number of seven reports of incidents that appeared to have “racial undertones.” (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
‘Racially motivated’ incidents on the rise in B.C’s 4th largest city: police

Three incidents in Richmond are currently being invested as hate crimes, says RCMP Chief Superintendent Will Ng

Commercial trucks head south towards the Pacific Highway border crossing Wednesday (April 14, 2021). The union representing Canadian border officers wants its members to be included on the frontline priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine. (Aaron Hinks photo)
CBSA officers’ union calls for vaccine priority in B.C.

Border officers at ports including, YVR and land crossings should ‘not be left behind’

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

Most Read