Letter: Winter recreation secret revealed

Over the past four years I have made several winter trips up the Sicamous Switchbacks just out of Sicamous, usually packing them in preparation for a Winter Ski Traverse to Salmon Arm.

Each time I go up, I think of the Grouse Grind in North Vancouver and I am amazed that there is so little traffic. I know that winter parking at the bottom of the access road is not easy, but this year it is, because there is so little snow. This year also shows for the first time a set of snowshoe tracks up to the viewpoint.

On Monday I was able to walk all the way up with some post-holing at the very top, but no snow in my boots due to good gaiters.

At the top is another Sicamous asset, the road to the Hyde Mountain Viewpoint over Mara Lake. Unfortunately it is not marked so you have to follow your nose or right now, the ski tracks that go there.

Given recent conditions, there was quite a bit of side stepping and it was a seven-hour trip, so you have to be prepared. Four years ago I did find two college students who were snowshoeing there, but it is not feasible, unless you are prepared for a night out.

Hopefully better signage and parking will make these Sicamous landmarks of more use.

