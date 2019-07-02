Letter: Wireless devices a public health and safety concern

If your elected representatives had prior knowledge of a threat to the health and safety of your families and community, and chose to remain silent and ignore it, how would you feel?

Individuals who have succeeded in gaining enough trust and support from our communities are generally fairly intelligent and well educated. They usually have the mental capacity to comprehend information which is presented to them with scientific and medical proof.

Local politicians have been met with individually, presented ample evidence at city council meetings, and have received numerous articles via both email and hand-delivered packages.

The threat I am bringing up is the proliferation of cellular antennae and cell towers; small and huge. We (Citizens For Safe Technology and Parents For Safe Schools) understand that all school board members, most doctors and all elected officials rely on what is termed Safety Code 6 as the basis for their decision to ignore the evidence-based pleas from local community members, and not consider the issue of serious threat to the health and safety of our families and communities including pets, wildlife, insects (honey bees), plants, and even the water itself which is affected by pulsed microwave radiation. Supposedly ‘safe’ wireless frequencies are emitted from all wireless devices, as well as microwave ovens which the majority of people know are hazardous. Most devices emit electromagnetic radiation, whether they are actively being used or not: computers, smart devices in vehicles, cell phones, iPads, etc. Cordless telephones are one of the greatest sources of deadly EMF’s.

When is it a good time to ignore warnings which are indicating our health and safety is at risk?

Here is a list of sources for parents and concerned citizens to help educate ourselves.

1) Physicians for Safe Technology; https://mdsafetech.org/

2) the BioInitiative 2017 Report https://www.emfacts.com/2017/11/bioinitiative-report-medical-concerns-intensify-over-deadly-brain-tumors-from-cell-phone-use/

3) the Seletun Scientific Panel from Norway: http://www.iemfa.org/seletun-statement/

4) Environmental Health Trust: https://ehtrust.org/

5) Microwave News https://microwavenews.com/news-center

6) The International EMF Scientists Appeal https://www.saferemr.com/2015/06/international-scientist-appeal-on.html

Read more: Letter: Examining the untested waters of 5G wireless technology

Read more: Letter: More cell towers, more radiation

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Letter: Opposition politicians demand action they won’t take when in power

Just Posted

In photos: Chase celebrates Canada’s 152nd

Canada’s 152nd involved a full day of celebration in Chase. Festivities kicked… Continue reading

Seymour Arm woman dead after being struck by vehicle

Chase RCMP seek information to assist with investigation of June 28 collision

RCMP search for suspects of Canada Day assault in downtown Kelowna

The victim’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening

Salmon Arm RCMP warn of fake gold jewelry sold in parking lots

Police receive two reports from buyers scammed with fakes, out hundreds of dollars

In photos: Light up the night – Canada Day fireworks at Canoe Beach

Canada Day celebrations in Salmon Arm ended with a bang, or multiple… Continue reading

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

National park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen gets the go ahead

Proposed park will be 273 square kms in the Mt. Kobau, Spotted Lake, Kipoola areas

Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Children who made the whimsical village in the Chilliwack neighbourhood said they will rebuild

In photos: South Shuswap celebrates Canada Day

Canada Day in the South Shuswap was a non-stop celebration of the… Continue reading

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

B.C.’s Wendy Williams named first Canadian woman to captain a major cruise ship

‘No woman should ever feel that she can’t do anything on this planet’

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

B.C music festival moves kids to tents because they’re ‘distracting’

Organizers of 39 Days in July in Duncan say rules may seem harsh, but performers need respect

Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict

Bacon was a ‘negative leader’ in April prison conflict, according to parole board

Most Read