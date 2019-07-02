Letter: Wireless devices a public health and safety concern

If your elected representatives had prior knowledge of a threat to the health and safety of your families and community, and chose to remain silent and ignore it, how would you feel?

Individuals who have succeeded in gaining enough trust and support from our communities are generally fairly intelligent and well educated. They usually have the mental capacity to comprehend information which is presented to them with scientific and medical proof.

Local politicians have been met with individually, presented ample evidence at city council meetings, and have received numerous articles via both email and hand-delivered packages.

The threat I am bringing up is the proliferation of cellular antennae and cell towers; small and huge. We (Citizens For Safe Technology and Parents For Safe Schools) understand that all school board members, most doctors and all elected officials rely on what is termed Safety Code 6 as the basis for their decision to ignore the evidence-based pleas from local community members, and not consider the issue of serious threat to the health and safety of our families and communities including pets, wildlife, insects (honey bees), plants, and even the water itself which is affected by pulsed microwave radiation. Supposedly ‘safe’ wireless frequencies are emitted from all wireless devices, as well as microwave ovens which the majority of people know are hazardous. Most devices emit electromagnetic radiation, whether they are actively being used or not: computers, smart devices in vehicles, cell phones, iPads, etc. Cordless telephones are one of the greatest sources of deadly EMF’s.

When is it a good time to ignore warnings which are indicating our health and safety is at risk?

Here is a list of sources for parents and concerned citizens to help educate ourselves.

1) Physicians for Safe Technology; https://mdsafetech.org/

2) the BioInitiative 2017 Report https://www.emfacts.com/2017/11/bioinitiative-report-medical-concerns-intensify-over-deadly-brain-tumors-from-cell-phone-use/

3) the Seletun Scientific Panel from Norway: http://www.iemfa.org/seletun-statement/

4) Environmental Health Trust: https://ehtrust.org/

5) Microwave News https://microwavenews.com/news-center

6) The International EMF Scientists Appeal https://www.saferemr.com/2015/06/international-scientist-appeal-on.html

