Letter: Writer challenges CSRD’s alternative approval process

Residents encouraged to have their say in how tax dollars are spent

According to a B.C. government guide to assist local governments using an alternative approval process (AAP), the underlying principles for AAP use are: transparency, neutrality and stewardship of the public trust.

Our Columbia Shuswap Regional District commenced an AAP for borrowing $1.77 million to purchase land. They agreed (without you), to: 1) pay $2.7 million dollars ($700,000 over appraised value), and 2) deplete a substantive CSRD Park Fund (without your approval).

Long-term residents advise they already funded an Area C park. Blind Bay Park was purchased through: sweat labour, fundraising (ie.the Lions), and a tax levy. I am advised the levy continued after the park was paid, was not refunded, and forms part of the Park Fund. This beautiful park still exists, and is available to all.

The AAP guide cautions, when a proposal varies from “what the community might consider a ‘routine’ matter… assent voting may be more appropriate, ” and that regional boards should want to consider the cost from the community’s point of view. If the proposal is contentious, “proceed directly to assent voting to reduce costs.” Finally, the decision to hold an AAP when many electors are absent during the summer months could result in an artificially low response rate.

The CSRD proceeded with AAPs (including funding children’s art and culture), and they barred email voting (though permitted), for obvious reasons. Being holiday season, residents won’t see AAP notices. Many are retirees with no children. Some seniors have no driver’s licence, nor will risk the Trans-Canada in summer; nor is there bus access. Mr. Hamilton recognized this obvious lack of transparency. Incredibly, objection forms for park funding are still not available, yet CSRD set a deadline for submission.

These are your tax dollars; how they are spent, should be your decision. Please vote.

Ken Smith

Blind Bay