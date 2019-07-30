Letter: Writer challenges CSRD’s alternative approval process

Residents encouraged to have their say in how tax dollars are spent

According to a B.C. government guide to assist local governments using an alternative approval process (AAP), the underlying principles for AAP use are: transparency, neutrality and stewardship of the public trust.

Our Columbia Shuswap Regional District commenced an AAP for borrowing $1.77 million to purchase land. They agreed (without you), to: 1) pay $2.7 million dollars ($700,000 over appraised value), and 2) deplete a substantive CSRD Park Fund (without your approval).

Long-term residents advise they already funded an Area C park. Blind Bay Park was purchased through: sweat labour, fundraising (ie.the Lions), and a tax levy. I am advised the levy continued after the park was paid, was not refunded, and forms part of the Park Fund. This beautiful park still exists, and is available to all.

The AAP guide cautions, when a proposal varies from “what the community might consider a ‘routine’ matter… assent voting may be more appropriate, ” and that regional boards should want to consider the cost from the community’s point of view. If the proposal is contentious, “proceed directly to assent voting to reduce costs.” Finally, the decision to hold an AAP when many electors are absent during the summer months could result in an artificially low response rate.

The CSRD proceeded with AAPs (including funding children’s art and culture), and they barred email voting (though permitted), for obvious reasons. Being holiday season, residents won’t see AAP notices. Many are retirees with no children. Some seniors have no driver’s licence, nor will risk the Trans-Canada in summer; nor is there bus access. Mr. Hamilton recognized this obvious lack of transparency. Incredibly, objection forms for park funding are still not available, yet CSRD set a deadline for submission.

These are your tax dollars; how they are spent, should be your decision. Please vote.

Read more: CSRD seeks public approval to fund nonprofit arts and culture organizations

Read more: CSRD to seek voter approval to borrow $1.77 million for park land

Read more: Letter: Yahoos on Shuswap Lake put others at risk

Ken Smith

Blind Bay

Previous story
LETTER: Hardy Falls an impressive spot for a hike
Next story
LETTER: Thanks for keeping porta potties clean

Just Posted

Judge urges movement after delays in Salmon Arm church shooting case

Court sees another adjournment for man facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault

In photos: Salmon Arm Silverbacks Pro Am game nets large crowd

Players from the NHL, AHL and college teams take to the ice

Update: Trail closed following death of Alberta man near Sicamous Creek Falls

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

Planning proceeds on Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail

Local governments, Splatsin sign agreement, community engagement strategy established

Mr Mikes restaurant opens doors in Salmon Arm

Curious customers try out the food, service on Monday, July 29

VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

Letter: Writer challenges CSRD’s alternative approval process

Residents encouraged to have their say in how tax dollars are spent

Okanagan teen takes title in U.S. racing circuit

The 16-year-old has won seven of the F4 Formula Pro USA Circuit’s ten races so far

Ride-hailing company Kater ready to launch in B.C. as soon as rules permit

Vancouver-based firm to add traditional ride-hailing across Metro Vancouver by this fall

Battle of the algebraic mnemonics occurs on Twitter

BEDMAS? PEMDAS? Who even knows anymore?

Salmon Arm Hornets to swarm provincial championships

Three Salmon Arm baseball teams qualify for tourney in Mission

Tolko shutters Kelowna operation temporarily

Around 140 employees’ work paused due to market conditions

Video: Olympian leads viral Git Up challenge with Okanagan kids

A hockey player twist on one of the latest viral dance challenges

Kelowna’s ELLA Tower hits a construction milestone

Mission Group held a celebration to mark the completion of the building’s concrete structure

Most Read