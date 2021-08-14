Letter: Writer defends climate actions of North Okanagan-Shuswap MP, Shuswap MLA

RE: Politicians need to bring climate change to the forefront. (Aug. 11, 2021 Observer)

Anyone who has kept abreast of their elected official’s activities, stances and efforts would know that the two politicians being reviewed by Ms. Grube-Cavers stand strongly on the adverse effects of climate change.

MLA (Greg) Kyllo, in office since 2014, was part of the BC Liberals team that worked tirelessly to bring clean LNG facilities to B.C., not just for economic improvement – but to encourage countries like China to use clean-burning natural gas rather than coal fired energy sources. Former Premier Gord Campbell brought in the first carbon pricing, a revenue neutral effort at targeting the worst polluters and changing the way British Columbians do business in favour of the environment.

MP (Mel) Arnold has publicly recognized the value of and campaigned on the twinning of the Trans-Mountain Pipeline, a modern, technologically safe opportunity and improvement for transporting oil over the tanker trains that traverse our aging railways alongside our waterways and elementary schools. There is no question that Canada’s resource extraction is cleaner, more environmentally sound, with a human rights record that is one of the best in the world. He also questions the effectiveness of the federal carbon tax on every transaction, rather than again, targeting the worst emitters and effectively encouraging change.

Action is more strongly stated than words – and more effective.

Marie Kolenosky

