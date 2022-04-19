Letter: Writer defends voices opposed to Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation

Re: Letter: Misinformation around Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation a concern

I agree with Ms. Brown that the coming referendum vote is very important, but disagree with her suggestion that residents are uninformed, and “basing their vote on gross misinformation.”

There is no misinformation by naysayers, nor does Brown provide any. Her support for incorporation comes as no surprise. Looking in the past, anything and everything that has ever been proposed by Area C’s director was always strongly supported by Ms. Brown. This includes: the failed garbage disposal proposal, the offer to purchase Centennial Field for $700,000 over appraised market value, etc.

Brown wants decisions made locally, but at what cost, and where do these funds come from without any industrial base? Other areas comprising the CSRD are not clamoring for incorporation, nor are they complaining about decisions being made by others (including our director). While change is inevitable, the suggestion that a mayor and council can better ‘manage change’ than the CSRD is nonsense. People running for mayor and council often have their own private agendas. As some municipalities have discovered the hard way, priorities can not only change, but even reversed, following the election of new council members.

While I concur that we should protect our lakes, the inference by Brown that incorporation will somehow solve septic issues, is both naive and misinformation. To accomplish anything meaningful, we must take into account all contributing lakeside communities, including: : Lee Creek, Scotch Creek, Celista, Anglemont, Sunnybrae, Harold’s Park, Tappen and Pierre’s Point, along with recreational houseboating, etc. That is why pollution is a federal matter. Nor should anyone solely rely on the CSRD’s website for information. Rather, also talk to residents (not mayors) of other incorporated communities, and ask them how change has been managed, and at what cost? While it is imperative that you vote, please do your own research and use common sense.

Ken Smith,

on behalf of Concerned Citizens of Blind Bay

