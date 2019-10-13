Letter writer disagrees with human-caused climate change

“The cost of climate change” [Shuswap Market News, Letters, Oct. 4] is completely inaccurate.

Ninety-seven per cent of the claim is false. Only 41 out of the 11,944 studies explicitly stated mankind has caused most of the warming since 1950 — actual consensus is 0.3 per cent.

In 2018, the IPCC found little to no evidence global warming caused many types of extreme weather events to increase.

Fires in the U.S. have been declining for many years. With California, it’s because of sprawl – zoning, ideologically driven forest and water management, emergency preparedness and other such factors. Rainforests are not burning at unprecedented levels. NASA satellites show a substantial increase in Amazon foliage thanks to more atmospheric carbon dioxide and beneficial climate conditions. Most recent Amazon fires are being deliberately set by farmers and ranchers to clear land for cultivation, rather than occurring as a result of climate change. And even those recent fires are not occurring at unusual levels.

Read more: Threats, abuse move from online to real world, McKenna now requires security

Read more: Losing climate change race ‘a disaster for Africa’, UN says

Objective historical data shows climate alarmists to be wrong claiming melting permafrost caused by modest global warming will accelerate the warming, thus creating rapid and runaway global warming.

Species are not declining. Not a single species has been shown to be either threatened or endangered by warming of the Earth by man’s increasing use of fossil fuels and the carbon dioxide emissions therefrom.

Biodiversity is not declining. Those making this claim have failed to account for several primary drivers of biodiversity change, have relied on data poor time-series that lack baselines needed to detect change, and have unreasonably extrapolated conclusions.

The “rising sea levels” scare is fraudulent. NASA satellites have been measuring global sea level since 1993. Sea level is rising merely 3.1 mm per year. Also no acceleration of that pace during recent years.

T.W. Pausche,

Sorrento

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Letter: Canada should become an innovator to lead the world

Just Posted

Contenders and Carlin Hall meet again for 18th annual magical visit

Much-loved musicians, Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard, along with Blu & Kelly Hopkins, tour Interior

Grey, damp, warm week ahead in Okanagan, Shuswap, Columbia

Environment Canada calling for clouds and showers, and warm temperatures, throughout the area

North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates respond

What would you and your party do to promote inclusivity and political consensus in the country?

Anti-police profanity appears overnight in Salmon Arm skatepark

People using the park said the paint was still wet Saturday morning

Salmon Arm events over Thanksgiving weekend

Get in the fall spirit with a cemetery tour on Sunday

VIDEO: Langley woman’s security camera records its own theft

Langley family discovers early morning grab was recorded

Share crash data, private insurers tell David Eby, ICBC

B.C. monopoly makes drivers retrieve their own records

B.C. VIEWS: Wolf kill, not backcountry bans, saving caribou

B.C.’s largest herds turn the corner from extinction

Letter: Canada should become an innovator to lead the world

Why does it take a 16-year-old child to chastise the world, as… Continue reading

Info nights, tuition giveaway return to Okanagan College

Salmon Arm campus open house set for Thursday, Oct. 17

Boats once plied Okanagan Lake

Lake was used as transportation corridor connecting communities in the valley

Pearson nets shootout winner as Canucks clip Flyers 3-2

Vancouver picks up second straight home win

Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle, dragged several blocks in Vancouver

Police believe alcohol was a factor

Anti-police profanity appears overnight in Salmon Arm skatepark

Park goers say the paint was still wet

Most Read