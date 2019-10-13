Letter writer disagrees with human-caused climate change

“The cost of climate change” [Shuswap Market News, Letters, Oct. 4] is completely inaccurate.

Ninety-seven per cent of the claim is false. Only 41 out of the 11,944 studies explicitly stated mankind has caused most of the warming since 1950 — actual consensus is 0.3 per cent.

In 2018, the IPCC found little to no evidence global warming caused many types of extreme weather events to increase.

Fires in the U.S. have been declining for many years. With California, it’s because of sprawl – zoning, ideologically driven forest and water management, emergency preparedness and other such factors. Rainforests are not burning at unprecedented levels. NASA satellites show a substantial increase in Amazon foliage thanks to more atmospheric carbon dioxide and beneficial climate conditions. Most recent Amazon fires are being deliberately set by farmers and ranchers to clear land for cultivation, rather than occurring as a result of climate change. And even those recent fires are not occurring at unusual levels.

Objective historical data shows climate alarmists to be wrong claiming melting permafrost caused by modest global warming will accelerate the warming, thus creating rapid and runaway global warming.

Species are not declining. Not a single species has been shown to be either threatened or endangered by warming of the Earth by man’s increasing use of fossil fuels and the carbon dioxide emissions therefrom.

Biodiversity is not declining. Those making this claim have failed to account for several primary drivers of biodiversity change, have relied on data poor time-series that lack baselines needed to detect change, and have unreasonably extrapolated conclusions.

The “rising sea levels” scare is fraudulent. NASA satellites have been measuring global sea level since 1993. Sea level is rising merely 3.1 mm per year. Also no acceleration of that pace during recent years.

T.W. Pausche,

Sorrento

