Letter: Writer hopes Alberta will turn off the tap, teach B.C. a lesson

So glad to see Jason Kenney get elected in Alberta and hope he lives up to his promise to turn off the taps in our province and teach us a lesson to quit listening to the few who make the most noise while the rest are too busy working or don’t care.

It might teach the protesters a lesson as I have to believe many of these protesters drive cars and like to heat their homes, and are hypocrites with too much time on their hands and nothing better to do but draw attention to themselves.

Revolution for the hell of it (Abbie Hoffman) came out of the ’60s; we’ve moved on since then and we won. I hope they also don’t have any wood or metal products in their homes that are also a result of our dependence and reliance on Canada’s natural resources.

Read more: B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Read more: Jason Kenney would cut minimum wage for youth, alcohol servers in Alberta

Read more: Jason Kenney threatens defamation lawsuit on ex-colleague accusing him of cheating

The people have spoken and voted. Watch the government deficit go up even more now as the carbon tax won’t generate as much revenue and the government will continue to spend more of our tax dollars than they take in.

Bob White

Salmon Arm

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Letter: Biosolids plan poses risk to lake, creeks and river

Just Posted

Shuswap residents taking treated sludge protest to Kamloops

Opponents to proposed use of biosolids at Turtle Valley ranch will air concerns at city hall

VIDEO: Weekend weather for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A mix of rain, clouds and sun are expected for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen

Vietnam visit focused on waste management, greenhouse gases

Landfill within cemetary one of the challenges looked at by CSRD’s Ben Van Nostrand

Zoning change to ease plans for housing for homeless in Salmon Arm

Forty units for homeless considered by BC Housing along with 70 units of affordable rental housing

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The rain clouds will move on

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

South Okanagan city unites for candlelight vigil honouring shooting victims

Hundreds gathered to support the grieving family & friends of the victims from the April 15 shooting

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Rain closes North Okanagan fields

Forecast calling for more rain Friday

Our history in pictures

George Armstrong (wearing the bowler hat) and Enger Sandal in the press… Continue reading

Our history in pictures

R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum will be providing weekly look back… Continue reading

Undercover cops don’t need warrant to email, text suspected child lurers: court

High court decision came Thursday in the case of Sean Patrick Mills of Newfoundland

Summerland reservoirs expected to fill, despite low snow levels

Snow measurements at two Summerland sites have been significantly lower than normal

Federal government invests in Kelowna International Airport

The $840,000 is to promote tourism and trade between Kelowna and Saskatoon

Whitecaps fans stage walkout over club’s response to allegations against B.C. coach

Soccer coach has been suspended by Coastal FC since February

Most Read