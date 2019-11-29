Letter: Writer questions need for Salmon Arm concert hall

Having undergone upgrades, Nexus currently serving community well

I was very happy to see in the Nov. 20 Observer that our city is responsive to the needs of the arts.

I think it makes for a balanced and rich society.

I was wondering though, if Salmon Arm has had a huge need for a concert hall. Are we turning artists away? The Nexus seats over 400 people, and has had recent professional upgrades to sound and space in order to invite professionals to use the venue – the Kamloops Symphony, local dance schools, twice monthly jazz musicians to name a few. All are really happy with the sound and the energy in the building.It is also home to our own non-profit radio station.

I just think that if we are going to spend funds on the arts, we should make sure there is a present need.

Read more: Concert hall and event centre proposed for Salmon Arm's downtown

Read more: Column: Salmon Arm could take cues from other communities with arts centres

Jane Harding

