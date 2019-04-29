Letter: Writer seeing no action from Acciona on highway maintenance

The March 19 Salmon Arm Observer announced a new Road Maintenance contractor for our area, namely: Acciona Infrastructure Maintenance Inc. ( AIM).

It stated: “the rubber will hit the road… beginning April 1st.” It also quoted the ministry as saying, “new maintenance contracts for all service areas come with higher standards and a more ‘proactive’ approach”, and that there would be more focus on “increased communication with the public.”

Unfortunately, nobody thought to inform Acciona of the same. I phoned AIM in early April, advising that Blind Bay residents were tired of chewing gravel and breathing dust for the past month. When would their sweepers come by? I was told someone would call me right back with information. Wrong. Nor was any message left.

Three weeks later and still no sweepers, so I made another call. Once again, I was advised that my request would be forwarded and someone would call back or leave a message. You guessed it: horse feathers!

So why the nonsense about higher standards and a more proactive approach, with a focus on increased communication with the public? Many of our seniors, because of asthmatic conditions, have been forced to sweep and even hose down public streets, to lessen dust circulation inside their homes. Just maybe, could higher standards require that you ‘aim’ (wink/wink) higher?

Unless AIM is proactively thinking that existing gravel should be left in anticipation of a heavy midsummer snowfall, their rubber has not hit the road, at least not in Blind Bay!

Ken Smith,

Blind Bay

