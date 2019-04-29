Letter: Writer seeing no action from Acciona on highway maintenance

The March 19 Salmon Arm Observer announced a new Road Maintenance contractor for our area, namely: Acciona Infrastructure Maintenance Inc. ( AIM).

It stated: “the rubber will hit the road… beginning April 1st.” It also quoted the ministry as saying, “new maintenance contracts for all service areas come with higher standards and a more ‘proactive’ approach”, and that there would be more focus on “increased communication with the public.”

Unfortunately, nobody thought to inform Acciona of the same. I phoned AIM in early April, advising that Blind Bay residents were tired of chewing gravel and breathing dust for the past month. When would their sweepers come by? I was told someone would call me right back with information. Wrong. Nor was any message left.

Three weeks later and still no sweepers, so I made another call. Once again, I was advised that my request would be forwarded and someone would call back or leave a message. You guessed it: horse feathers!

Read more: New highways maintenance contractor begins work April-May

Read more: New highway maintenance contractor selected for Okanagan-Shuswap

Read more: New maintenance crew to look after Okanagan Connector

So why the nonsense about higher standards and a more proactive approach, with a focus on increased communication with the public? Many of our seniors, because of asthmatic conditions, have been forced to sweep and even hose down public streets, to lessen dust circulation inside their homes. Just maybe, could higher standards require that you ‘aim’ (wink/wink) higher?

Unless AIM is proactively thinking that existing gravel should be left in anticipation of a heavy midsummer snowfall, their rubber has not hit the road, at least not in Blind Bay!

Ken Smith,

Blind Bay

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Letter: Carbon tax key to cutting climate emissions

Just Posted

Historic Salmon Arm Golf Club up for sale

18-hole Championship course, 9-hole heritage course valued at more than $4 million

Protesters prevent delivery of treated sludge to Turtle Valley ranch

Police say protesters only blocking Arrow trucks, will stay until injunction served

Victim in Buckerfield’s purse theft wants images of dying dog returned

Manager of Salmon Arm store offers reward for cell phone used to document pet

Column: Becoming better prepared for floods and fires

Council Report by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison

Okanagan could see thunderstorms roll through, Shuswap temperature dips

Many areas in the Okanagan could see a thunderstorm roll through

Hundreds rally for Armstrong Lions Vision Centre

Residents send message to Interior Health over rumoured move of beloved centre to Vernon hospital

Appeal dismissed in challenge to Alberta gay-straight alliance law

NDP government introduced legislation that requires administrators to accept gay-straight alliances

Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ recruitment process changing for the better

‘Backs’ spring camp held on April 27 and 28 remains a part of player selection

Word on the street: Facebook and personal information

This week the Observer asked: Are you concerned about Facebook leaking personal… Continue reading

‘It feels lived in on day one’: South Okanagan hospital opens

Single-patient rooms, surgical rooms, satellite imaging and rooftop helipad all ready for patients

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

Letter: Writer seeing no action from Acciona on highway maintenance

The March 19 Salmon Arm Observer announced a new Road Maintenance contractor… Continue reading

B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

NDP moves to tighten rules for sharing tips in restaurants, pubs

Most Read