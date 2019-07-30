Letter: Yahoos on Shuswap Lake put others at risk

Reckless, disrespectful individuals blind to anybody else on the water

I recently moved to Salmon Arm from the Kootenays and also brought along my boat with me.

It’s a large boat and I must say I’m most disappointed at the behaviour of other boaters on Shuswap Lake.

I never go out on weekends as the “AA” yahoos are a menace on the lake. I’m referring in most part to the boaters out yahooing, drinking and water skiing recklessly with no respect for other boaters. Jet skiers and small boats dragging tubes and jumping on my wake takes away all the ambiance and quality of a day out on the lake.

It’s no wonder there are so many accidents on the water these days. I always slow right down when I see a small boat out fishing out of respect, but these idiots are blind to anybody else on the water.

Oh, the joys of tourism I guess. I’ve been down to Sicamous; it’s insane. I’ve seen zoos that are more civil. It’s a big lake and I’ll just need to head away from this area of the lake and hope for more relaxing areas to cruise.

Read more: Column: Close by isn’t close enough

Read more: Update: Police allege vehicle in Highway 1 collision contained stolen goods

Read more: Third cannabis retailer open for business in Salmon Arm

Bob White

Previous story
LETTER: Thanks for keeping porta potties clean

Just Posted

Mr Mikes restaurant opens doors in Salmon Arm

Curious customers try out the food, service on Monday, July 29

Third cannabis retailer open for business in Salmon Arm

Downtown Cannabis owner says store defined by emphasis on education, hospitality

Update: Police allege vehicle in Highway 1 collision contained stolen goods

Salmon Arm RCMP continue search for driver, occupant, believed known to police

Okanagan watersheds protection plans aim to reduce wildfire risks

Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. provides over $660,000 in funding for watersheds enhancements

Underground cable sparks power outage in Salmon Arm

BC Hydro reports below-ground repairs related to July 27 problems more difficult to do

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

Shuswap animal sanctuary hopes to give Shira the blind sheep a better life

Tappen’s Twin Hearts raising funds for enhancements to shelter

Upcoming exhibit to provoke focus, challenge visions, open doors

Salmon Arm Art Gallery to host works by Francophone artist collective

Okanagan city snuffs out future cannabis retail applications

After supporting another three, councillor calls for moratorium to be placed on further applications

Kelowna couple win spot performing at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Folk duo Josh + Bex to share passion for music with festival audience

VIDEO: Activists release footage as Pamela Anderson boards fish farm

Industry association accuses group of ‘misinformation’

B.C.’s rural water systems need work to be safe, auditor says

Last water-borne illness outbreak was in 2004

Kelowna RibFest weekend only weeks away

Fourth Annual Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest kicks off Aug. 23.

Our history in pictures: Gift shop

Vera Laitinen and May Morrow at the gift shop run by the… Continue reading

Most Read