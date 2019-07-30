Letter: Yahoos on Shuswap Lake put others at risk

I recently moved to Salmon Arm from the Kootenays and also brought along my boat with me.

It’s a large boat and I must say I’m most disappointed at the behaviour of other boaters on Shuswap Lake.

I never go out on weekends as the “AA” yahoos are a menace on the lake. I’m referring in most part to the boaters out yahooing, drinking and water skiing recklessly with no respect for other boaters. Jet skiers and small boats dragging tubes and jumping on my wake takes away all the ambiance and quality of a day out on the lake.

It’s no wonder there are so many accidents on the water these days. I always slow right down when I see a small boat out fishing out of respect, but these idiots are blind to anybody else on the water.

Oh, the joys of tourism I guess. I’ve been down to Sicamous; it’s insane. I’ve seen zoos that are more civil. It’s a big lake and I’ll just need to head away from this area of the lake and hope for more relaxing areas to cruise.

Read more: Column: Close by isn’t close enough

Read more: Update: Police allege vehicle in Highway 1 collision contained stolen goods

Read more: Third cannabis retailer open for business in Salmon Arm

Bob White