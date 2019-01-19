Letters: Gasoline isn’t the only high-priced item in town

Gasoline is not the only item that is extremely expensive in Salmon Arm.

The high price of prescription medications at some pharmacies in this area could be considered as price gouging.

If you are on extended health benefits you may not notice these high prices, but those who must pay for prescribed medications without the assistance of extended health benefits really feel the effect of the high prices. Many of these people are on fixed incomes.

The cost of prescribed medication at pharmacies in Salmon Arm and surrounding areas is between 50- to 85-per cent higher than the larger stores.

One of the local pharmacies I spoke with said they need to charge higher prices to stay in business. This outlet charges more than $100 for the same kind and number of drugs another pharmacy charges only $50 for.

It is my opinion this is price gouging and we seem to be tolerating this greed.

I urge everyone to look into these high costs where they purchase their medications and ask these local pharmacies why they insist on over charging the public?

Barry Campbell

Sorrento, B.C.