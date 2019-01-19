Letters: Public supports Wet’suwet’en defending their land and sovereignty

(Re: Coastal GasLink pipeline blockade)

Hello Premier John Horgan and Green Party leader Andrew Weaver.

Today on CBC, on their daily call-in show, I listened with earnest to more than 30 minutes of callers. None were in support of the tactics being used by the RCMP. That’s zero – none!

All of the call-in people were in full support of the blockade.

In any other instance (school-grounds, family abuse, etc.) this would be called bullying, without a doubt. The people defending their land are unarmed, peaceful and only trying to hold on to a little of the traditional land that has been agreed by the courts to be theirs.

My question: How can a court grant an injunction to a corporation against a nation (Wet’suwet’en), stating that it (the corporation) has the agreement of everyone on the pipeline route, when, clearly, they have not?

All five clans of the Wet’suwet’en have unanimously opposed all pipeline proposals and have not provided free, prior and informed consent to Coastal Gaslink/Trans-Canada to do work on Wet’suwet’en lands.

“Because this is our home. Our medicines, our berries, our food, the animals, our water, our culture are all here since time immemorial. We are obligated to protect our ways of life for our babies unborn,” say the hereditary chiefs.

The Wet’suwet’en are defending their unceded lands in Northern B.C. from unwanted fracked gas development.

They need your help now: join one of the rallies held across Canada and internationally to show your support.

