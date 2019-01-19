Unist’ot’en camp founder and spokesperson Freda Huson at a gathering of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and supportive chiefs from around B.C. outside of the Coastal GasLink pipeline route. Letter writer supports Wet’suwet’en rights to defend unceded lands. (File photo)

Letters: Public supports Wet’suwet’en defending their land and sovereignty

Letter writer supports defence against Coastal GasLink pipeline

(Re: Coastal GasLink pipeline blockade)

Hello Premier John Horgan and Green Party leader Andrew Weaver.

Today on CBC, on their daily call-in show, I listened with earnest to more than 30 minutes of callers. None were in support of the tactics being used by the RCMP. That’s zero – none!

All of the call-in people were in full support of the blockade.

Related: Wet’suwet’en strike tentative deal with RCMP allowing access to protect camp

In any other instance (school-grounds, family abuse, etc.) this would be called bullying, without a doubt. The people defending their land are unarmed, peaceful and only trying to hold on to a little of the traditional land that has been agreed by the courts to be theirs.

My question: How can a court grant an injunction to a corporation against a nation (Wet’suwet’en), stating that it (the corporation) has the agreement of everyone on the pipeline route, when, clearly, they have not?

Related: B.C. chief says they didn’t give up rights for gas pipeline to be built

All five clans of the Wet’suwet’en have unanimously opposed all pipeline proposals and have not provided free, prior and informed consent to Coastal Gaslink/Trans-Canada to do work on Wet’suwet’en lands.

“Because this is our home. Our medicines, our berries, our food, the animals, our water, our culture are all here since time immemorial. We are obligated to protect our ways of life for our babies unborn,” say the hereditary chiefs.

The Wet’suwet’en are defending their unceded lands in Northern B.C. from unwanted fracked gas development.

They need your help now: join one of the rallies held across Canada and internationally to show your support.

Ronn Boeur

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
