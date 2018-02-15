Letters: Senior returned safely

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, I headed out for my daily walk. I chose to hike along Main Street in Sicamous. Strolling towards me was an older woman under-dressed for the cold weather. I said hello and asked if she had a long way to go. She said she was heading to Askew’s Foods which, if you look it up on Google Maps, is a five-minute walk from her home at Eagle Valley Manor. However, if you are somewhat restricted in your movements and use two canes to steady your stance, your destination could seem a long way off.

I offered to walk with her, help with her purchases and make arrangements for her to be driven home. She accepted.

At Askew’s Foods, I approached one of the cashiers and asked to speak with the manager. After I explained the woman’s circumstance to him, Dave offered to bring her home using his personal transport. I stood quietly as the generous man and his passenger drove away.

Although Dave is from Salmon Arm, he still represents the community-minded conduct of the people working at Askew’s Foods.

I learned later from Wysteria Sholtz, regional co-ordinator of Shuswap Better at Home, that Sicamous seniors can call her to make arrangements for a ride to and from their outing. I also learned that Askew’s Foods supports seniors by taking a food order and delivering it to their door.

The citizens of Sicamous are gems.

Susan Black

Previous story
Letter: Columnist displays polluted logic

Just Posted

Police plan for new pot law

Marijuana to be allowed in many smoking areas in the Shuswap

Drunk driver collides with utility pole

Collision closed Hwy. 97 temporarily

RCMP recover two stolen vehicles in the Salmon Arm area

Two arrests made and vehicles recovered with the help of OnStar system

Update: Liberal Stewart to replace Christy Clark in Kelowna West

The byelection to replace the former premier in the Kelowna West riding is over

Couple who met on Air Canada flight get Valentine’s Day gift

Kelowna - Air Canada is giving the pair a trip to Paris

Cuddy brings Constellation tour to Vernon

When it comes to winter touring, Jim Cuddy says there’s a lot to be recommended

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trump refuses to address gun control following deadly Florida shooting

While Trump avoids the topic, Florida governor Rick Scott vows to keep mentally ill from getting guns

BCHL Today: Langley road woes continue and Express fly off the rails

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

UPDATE: Kelowna man accused of killing wife, children in court today

A Kelowna man accused of killing his wife and two young daughters days before Christmas is scheduled for a brief court appearance this morning.

Drunk driver collides with utility pole

Collision closed Hwy. 97 temporarily

ICBC report should have been released, Eby says

B.C. government capping minor injury awards five years later

Barney Bentall joins forces with Jim Cuddy for Vernon performance

Bentall debuts new album at Vernon concert

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada picks up a medal of every colour at the PyeongChang Olympics

Wins came in luge, figure skating, speedskating and hockey

Most Read

  • Letters: Senior returned safely

    On Tuesday, Feb. 6, I headed out for my daily walk. I…