Letters: Senior returned safely

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, I headed out for my daily walk. I chose to hike along Main Street in Sicamous. Strolling towards me was an older woman under-dressed for the cold weather. I said hello and asked if she had a long way to go. She said she was heading to Askew’s Foods which, if you look it up on Google Maps, is a five-minute walk from her home at Eagle Valley Manor. However, if you are somewhat restricted in your movements and use two canes to steady your stance, your destination could seem a long way off.

I offered to walk with her, help with her purchases and make arrangements for her to be driven home. She accepted.

At Askew’s Foods, I approached one of the cashiers and asked to speak with the manager. After I explained the woman’s circumstance to him, Dave offered to bring her home using his personal transport. I stood quietly as the generous man and his passenger drove away.

Although Dave is from Salmon Arm, he still represents the community-minded conduct of the people working at Askew’s Foods.

I learned later from Wysteria Sholtz, regional co-ordinator of Shuswap Better at Home, that Sicamous seniors can call her to make arrangements for a ride to and from their outing. I also learned that Askew’s Foods supports seniors by taking a food order and delivering it to their door.

The citizens of Sicamous are gems.

Susan Black