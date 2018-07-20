Lettter: Columnist wrong about Mexico, England

America hater, Gwynne Dyer, misrepresents and obfuscates the facts in his last two columns as he tries to put “smiley faces” on serious issues involving two countries: Mexico and England.

In this 2018 Mexican election cycle, 132 politicians have been killed since campaigning began.

While Dyer correctly states Mexico is “not even in the top 10 countries in terms of its murder rate,” this is a subterfuge since he omits mention of the world’s most dangerous cities and Mexico having five of them: Los Cabos at #1, Acapulco at #3, Tijuana at #5, La Paz at #6, and Ciudad Victoria at #9.

It isn’t only murder rate deciding a city or country dangerous. Add woundings, muggings, thefts, etc.

As to England, Trump is right: the U.K.’s health system is failing. Some headlines from British papers: NHS patients dying in hospital corridors, A&E doctors tell Theresa May; Rationing of NHS services ‘leaving patients in pain and distress,’ says new report; NHS death rates 4 times higher than U.S.; NHS mental health services failing young people, say psychiatrists; ‘Third World’ dentistry crisis in England.

As per Investor’s Business Daily, “health spending per capita in the U.K. climbed 160% between 2000 and 2015, according to the WHO. This is 60 per cent faster than in the U.S. As a share of GDP, health spending increased 50 per cent over those years compared with 36 per cent in the U.S.”

The IBD nails it, saying that, “these problems aren’t the result of too little taxpayer money. They are the inevitable outcome of a government-run health care system. By making health care ‘free’ to consumers, the NHS ignores a basic tenet of economics: the lower the price for something, the greater the demand. By eliminating prices entirely, the only way to control costs is by rationing care.”

