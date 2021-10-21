Modified Remembrance Day ceremony planned for Salmon Arm, public invited to view online

The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #62 Salmon Arm, invites you to join us in remembering the more than 117,000 who sacrificed their lives and the 229,000 who were wounded in action, from the First World War to present conflicts and peacekeeping missions around the world.

This year marks the 100th year anniversary for the poppy as a symbol of remembrance of Canada’s veterans and of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms that we enjoy and support for others.

The legion, through the support of poppy and wreath donations, continues to provide assistance to veterans, ex-service members and their families who are in need across Canada. The major source of funding for the legion to accomplish this most important work is the annual Poppy Campaign, the foundation of our Remembrance Program.

It is the generosity of Canadians that enables the legion to ensure that our veterans and their dependents are cared for and treated with the respect they deserve. This November campaign, which sees poppies distributed to Canadians of all ages, serves to perpetuate remembrance by ensuring that the memory and sacrifices of our veterans are never forgotten.

Poppies will be available to the public starting Friday, Oct. 29, from various Salmon Arm businesses.

The cenotaph ceremony on November 11 has had to be modified the same as last year due to current health restrictions mandated by the Public Health Office and the Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command. Once again we cannot invite the public to attend. There will be a modified program at the cenotaph at which wreaths will be pre-laid by the legion on behalf of the wreath purchasers.

If you wish to lay your own personal or business wreath, the legion respectfully requests that you come by the cenotaph after the ceremony.

The ceremony will be aired live through Bounce Radio (91.5 on your FM dial). The modified program will start at approx. 10:45 a.m. and will conclude around 11:15. A video of the ceremony will also be available for viewing on the Legion Facebook page shortly after.

On behalf of the Royal Canadian Legion – Br. #62 Salmon Arm and Canada’s veterans, thank you for supporting the 2020 Poppy Campaign.

Submitted by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #62 Salmon Arm.

newsroom@saobserver.net

