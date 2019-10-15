Non-voter: ‘I decided I wouldn’t vote for that nonsense’

Letter writer made up his mind as a young teen not to participate in elections

I can see that fall is upon us with all of the beautiful colours that change and fade. I can also see that the red, blue and green signs are here for the circus is in town.

I don’t vote because as a Grade 7 student I went on a school trip to Ottawa to see the Parliament buildings. We saw all that and more. On the high side we saw John Diefenbaker in caucus and all of our educated, respected and elected decision makers for our future argue, shake, point, stammer and pound their fists, and cuss each other out.

Can anybody remember Fuddle Duddle?

The Grade 3 class at my elementary school was better behaved than those guys and, at the young age of 13 or 14, I decided I wouldn’t vote for that nonsense.

I don’t think it really matters if you vote or not. They never talk about what is being done, they only talk about the semantics of conduct – you know, he said she said. Black face, red face, green tree, red roots.

It’s also confusing and overwhelming. Welcome back, my friends, to the show that never ends. Thank you.

Dwayne Davies

