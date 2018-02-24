Not-guilty verdict an injustice

Reflecting on the not-guilty verdict regarding Gerald Stanley, I do not know the heart of this man, but since he clearly shot Colton Boushie, whether deliberately or accidentally – why was he not at least charged with manslaughter?

More and more I waken to the deep colonial injustice that has shaped so many parts of the world, leaving devastation in its wake.

As Canadians who live in the aftermath of this systemic injustice we must do better, we must play a leadership role in making our own justice system fair for everyone. As the aunt of eight wonderful nieces and nephews, five of whom have First Nations and European ancestry, I want to live in a country that I can be proud of for how it respects the rights of Indigenous people, not ashamed for how it has failed them, yet again.

Rev. Juanita Austin