Unthinking drivers lead to ICBC rate hikes

To those who may wonder why ICBC rates are high, I may have one reason.

On June 21 at approximately 3:30 p.m. I was riding my bicycle down Second Avenue NE into the intersection at Fourth Street by the courthouse when a woman turned left right in front of me. I swerved to the right to avoid the collision, followed her to the intersection and asked her, “Did you not see me?”

“Yes I saw you but I had the right of way,” she answered and drove away.

Well, I suppose that goes to show narcissism and stupidity go hand in hand.

David Hays

