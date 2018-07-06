Unthinking drivers lead to ICBC rate hikes

To those who may wonder why ICBC rates are high, I may have one reason.

On June 21 at approximately 3:30 p.m. I was riding my bicycle down Second Avenue NE into the intersection at Fourth Street by the courthouse when a woman turned left right in front of me. I swerved to the right to avoid the collision, followed her to the intersection and asked her, “Did you not see me?”

“Yes I saw you but I had the right of way,” she answered and drove away.

Well, I suppose that goes to show narcissism and stupidity go hand in hand.

David Hays

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Letter: Calculating property taxes on residential properties

Just Posted

So far so good for wildfires in Okanagan-Shuswap

More lightning predicted tonight, then increasingly high temperatures over next five days

Globetrotters in Kelowna for World Water Day

“We’re ambassadors of Goodwill.”

Salmon Arm police cleared in arrest that fractured knee

Police watchdog finds RCMP officer acted appropriately when arresting man who was injured

Device brings back live music for Shuswap man

More businesses, facilities set up Auris Loop system to help those with hearing loss

Protect your property from wildfires

Start of fire season brings out lots of advice

What’s happening this weekend

Follow Social Squad memeber Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happeing this weekend

Greene pushes teamwork as new BC Hockey head

Falkland man twice brought Junior B franchises to the North Okanagan

B.C. First Nations get into growing, selling marijuana before legalization

Feds, province, RCMP say dispensaries on Chilliwack reserve lands are illegal

Letter: Donald Trump not the problem for U.S.

Re: the problem with Donald Trump. First compare alternatives: U.S. Secretary of… Continue reading

Letter: Panhandlers needs help, not fines

Re: Salmon Arm Observer, June 13, Bylaw to clamp down on panhandling.… Continue reading

Unthinking drivers lead to ICBC rate hikes

To those who may wonder why ICBC rates are high, I may… Continue reading

B.C. man dies in motorcycle crash in Okanagan

Vernon incident under investation

VIDEO: Dog returned to owner after firefighters forced to break car window

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot behind Cultus Lake Waterpark Thursday

Former B.C. reporter says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at music festival

Woman confirms she was reporter in Creston Valley Advance editorial that alleges Trudeau groped her

Most Read