Letter: With Donald Trump you never know

Interview brings out pettiness of U.S. president

Donald Trump is so self-absorbed he can’t comprehend the concept of human decency.

During an interview after Congressman John Lewis died, Trump refused to acknowledge the legacy of the much revered and extremely courageous civil rights activist. Instead, the current American president focused on the fact that Lewis had not attended the Trump inauguration.

My goodness, pettiness personified!

Then Trump went on to claim that no one had done more for black Americans than he (Trump) had. What self aggrandizement!

If Trump had been asked if he had any regrets, he would probably have gone off on another alternative-facts tangent. Trump might have claimed his biggest regret was not getting a chance to go toe-to-toe with Muhammad Ali for the World Heavyweight Championship. Perhaps he would even have categorically stated that Ali refused the Trump offer for a boxing match because Ali was afraid to be beaten by a white man.

When will all this idiocy end?

Read more: Over half of Americans oppose Trump tariff on Canadian aluminum: survey

Read more: Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Lloyd Atkins

Donald Trump

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Letter: Get aid to those who need it most

Just Posted

Hostility at Shuswap restaurant ignites campaign calling for respect

“If you can’t follow the rules, then stay home,” says BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association

Morning Start: The Exorcist film set was haunted

Your morning start for Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020

Salmon Arm pickleball club’s request for defibrillator will go to city budget

City council decides to forward request for Klahani Park to 2021 budget deliberations

RCMP looking for witnesses to man punching woman in head in North Shuswap

Incident occurred July 15 on Squilax Anglemont Road

Chase RCMP report man pepper-sprayed while inquiring about paddle boards

Victim suspected two people stopped in North Shuswap in the early morning hours were thieves

STANDING TALL: For some, B.C.’s forest industry is the best office in the world

A look at the forest sector in B.C. – and those hoping for the best – amid mill curtailments

Feds offer ‘life preserver’ funds to BC Ferries as pandemic sinks revenue

For every dollar the province spends the federal government will match

Kelowna Women’s Shelter receives support for frontline workers

The Stober Foundation is donating $100,000 to hire additional frontline staff for the shelter

Shuswap history in pictures: On the wharf

Photo thought to have been taken in 1918

Okanagan rappers get Swanky with Soda CRCKRS

Salty pair Alfy’O and Memo team up to produce album

Letter: Get aid to those who need it most

Writer proud of Canadian government when it comes to foreign aid

Petition asks for city’s surplus not to go to Kelowna RCMP

The City of Kelowna has an $8.1 million surplus, with $2.5 million slated for policing

Letter: With Donald Trump you never know

Interview brings out pettiness of U.S. president

Sky’s no limit for 15-year-old Okanagan pilot

Young Kensington Hewson gets pilots licence before she can drive

Most Read