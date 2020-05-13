Boulevard Interview with Blaise MacDonald

Our Publisher Mario Gedicke took some time to interview Blaise MacDonald about Covid 19 and the changes he had to implement to keep his clients happy.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Blaise MacDonald makes adjustments during COVID-19 to assist his clients
Our Publisher Mario Gedicke took some time to interview Blaise MacDonald about Covid 19 and the changes he had to implement to keep his clients happy.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Daniel Beals treks back and forth along foreshore for Shuswap Hospital Foundation
Fire chiefs say violators often ignorant of current prohibition
CSRD chair asks people not to jeopardize effectiveness of sacrifices made
“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”
Council states no land for such requests, one councillor raises issue of fairness to private centres
Warning comes ahead of May long weekend
Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!
Telus is claiming the City was negligent in their repairs of a power pole
Local Central initiatives brings maple syrup brand to stores in Penticton, West Kelowna and Kelowna
The incident happened around 1 p.m. on May 13
‘Instead of binge-watching Netflix, you can maybe make a difference out there’
Interior Health formally closed down fitness gyms and yoga studios on April 2
Interior Health stated staff capitalized on flood to create negative pressure unit
Business Recovery Survey reaching out to see what’s needed
Cloudy skies expected to prevail over the May long weekend
CSRD chair asks people not to jeopardize effectiveness of sacrifices made
The mall will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week
Turning Points and BC Housing partnered to introduce extra safety measure amid pandemic
A $50 rebate will be applied to the next utility bill to help out residents
On Sunday COs found many individuals fishing against regulations; gear violations, more
Fire chiefs say violators often ignorant of current prohibition